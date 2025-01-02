Ranking the top five TEs still available in the transfer portal

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned. This week, we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up next are the tight ends. THIS SERIES: Ranking the top five QBs still available in the transfer portal | Top available RBs | Top available WRs

1. Alex Bauman

It’s slim pickings in the tight end transfer market right now but Bauman has caught the eye of multiple Power Four programs. A reliable target at Tulane, Bauman is expected to take close looks at Miami, Duke and Indiana before making a decision. This past season, he had 20 catches for 212 yards and seven touchdown catches.

2. Riley Williams

Williams is arguably the most talented tight end available. A former Rivals250 prospect, Williams underwhelmed during his time with the Hurricanes but there are still plenty of teams interested in adding him to their roster. UCLA, Cal and Oregon are expected to get him on campus for visits in the coming days.

3. Blake Bosma

Bosma was one of the best tight ends in the MAC this season. At Western Michigan, he caught 37 passes (third in the MAC) for 403 yards (fourth in the MAC) and six touchdowns (fourth in the MAC). Duke and Virginia have hosted Bosma for visits but he doesn’t seem to be in a rush to make a decision.

4. Bryce Damous

The NCAA’s blanket waiver for former junior college players has impacted hundreds of players across the college football landscape. Damous is one of those former junior college players who will get an extra year of eligibility as a result. The former UAB tight end is slowly picking up more interest and has offers from Wake Forest, Tulsa and Southern Miss.

5. Trace Bruckler