Miami lands TCU OL transfer James Brockermeyer

Miami strengthened its offensive line with the commitment of James Brockermeyer. In the last two cycles, Miami has gained a transfer portal center (Matt Lee, Zach Carpenter) and may have found its next starting center.

He chose the Hurricanes over Florida State and USC.

Brockermeyer, at 6'3" and 300 pounds, has played 931 collegiate snaps throughout his career. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a strong 80.2 pass-blocking grade allowing one sack in 2024.

Previously, at Alabama, the former TCU offensive lineman started every game for the Horned Frogs, earning honorable mention in the Big 12.

He was a four-star rated prospect by Rivals.com and the fourth-ranked center in the country for the 2021 class.