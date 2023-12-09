Twenty-eight percent. That is how much of Miami's 2024 class is centered around the defensive line after the completion of a flip of former Florida four-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson.

"I love the coaching staff. Coach (Mario) Cristobal, I have a great relationship with him," Jackson told Rivals this summer.

"We talk about it every day. He checks up on the family, and we talk about other stuff besides football. Love the aspect of being able to have more attention, academically, because it's not going to be a class with 200 students. More like 35 at most since it's a private school."

The 6'4," 260-pound defensive chess piece was pledged to the Gators for just under five months before backing off last week. Miami seemed to always be in the race for Jackson, who visited Coral Gables for an official visit this summer.

"I love the school and program," said Jackson. "I have a great relationship with the staff. My relationship with Coach [Jason] Taylor and Coach Joe Salave’a is great. They’re two really good coaches and they know what it takes to get to the next level."

Jackson, a Florida native out of the backyard of the Gators, has made a rise up the rankings this season, solidifying his position as a four-star prospect and one of the top 35 players at his position thanks to 24 tackles for loss and 14 sacks senior year - a follow up of a double-digit sack campaign in 2022.

Even with a litany of defensive linemen committed, Miami still made Jackson feel like he was a need in this 2024 class.

"They're telling me how much of a priority I am, how much of a great fit I would be in their defense. Me and Coach Taylor have been talking a lot. I told him my goal is to be in the Hall of Fame and he said he can get me there."

The Gators struggles this season forced the Gainesville Buchholz product to revisit his recruitment, putting Miami and Mississippi State in a position for his commitment.

In the end, Jackson saw the development potential at Miami. "The development I would get from coach Taylor and the progress I see in the program as a whole put Miami over the top for me."

Miami now has seven four or five-star defensive line commitments and moves back into the top five programs in the national rankings.