It has been a weekend of momentum for Miami recruiting.

Zachary (LA) three-star offensive tackle Kavion Broussard became the third commit in three days for head coach Mario Cristobal and staff on Sunday. He chose the Canes over Florida State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Mississippi State & Cincinnati.

A January evaluation culminated in a fast-moving recruitment for Broussard and Miami despite not yet getting the bookend tackle on campus.

Miami saw significant potential in the 6’7”, 275-pound prospect. When offered, Broussard was just 245 pounds but has bulked up in a big way & the staff saw Zion Nelson & Matthew McCoy-type growth in the underrated offensive lineman.

“When they first offered me, I really was underweight,” Broussard told CanesCounty ahead of his commitment. “They just kept up with me, kept talking to me. I finally got that size on, and they let me know I was a priority.”

A spring shoulder injury capped off what could have been a massive rise in his recruitment, but overall, he still had several options. He took official visits to Missouri and Texas Tech and holds 11 total offers.

His athletic traits put him in a different category of lineman. Broussard compares himself to NFL stars like Trent Williams & Tristan Wirfs - two guys who are freaks at the position. He mirrors their abilities with a ridiculous 4.9 40-yard dash time at 275 pounds.

Not visiting before a commitment is not the norm, but Broussard said Miami showed him enough to push him over the edge.

“Just the culture they have,” Broussard said played a big factor in his decision. “They develop their guys. Miami is on the come-up at the moment, and I see the potential there.”

Overall, the staff at Miami showed him he was wanted throughout his process. The ties of the director of recruiting Dennis Smith & a helicopter visit to his school earlier this year paid off in a big way.

“Just the people they are, and the fit, I feel I am there; it is amazing. They told me they like me as a player and they really want me. Why wouldn’t you want to at Miami?”

Miami now has 21 commits in a top 15 2024 class, four of which are along the offensive line (Jacksonville Mandarin offensive tackle Deryc Plazz, New Jersey Paramus Catholic offensive guard Juan Minaya and Connecticut Cheshire Academy center Nino Francavilla).