Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Florida State

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Jerry Kutz, publisher of TheOsceola.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Florida State.

First, Kutz provides his take on the program's mood heading into Saturday's rivalry game (1:30) and pinpoints what factors have led Florida State to a one-win season so far (2:28).

Next, Kutz shares his thoughts on FSU's lone win against Cal and his most recent loss to Duke (6:20).

Also discussed is the Florida State quarterback situation with DJ Uiagalelei out with a hand injury and Brock Glenn benched for Luke Kromenhoek last week (10:52).

Next, Kutz and Benjamin discuss a critical factor that should determine the outcome of UM-FSU (13:22).

Kutz discusses what Florida State needs to do to pull off the upset (16:14) and shares what has been the issue in FSU's losses this season (20:46).

Next, Kutz shares what players Florida State needs to have big games for the Seminoles to be successful (24:18).

Lastly, score predictions are made for the rivalry game between Miami and Florida State (27:32).