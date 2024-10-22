Advertisement

Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Local talent confident in decision to flip to Miami

 • Marcus Benjamin
Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game

Recruiting Impact: FSU vs. Miami

 • Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr.
Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

Visit update on Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

 • Marshall Levenson
Miami makes top five for rising 6'5" athlete Wydeek Collier

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

 • Ryan O'Bleness
QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance

Two Hurricanes collect weekly conference honors

 • Marcus Benjamin

Local talent confident in decision to flip to Miami

 • Marcus Benjamin
Recruiting Impact: FSU vs. Miami

 • Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr.
Visit update on Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

 • Marshall Levenson
Published Oct 22, 2024
Video: Film Review - Miami Football Vs. Louisville
Steve Kraning
Rivals Contributor
