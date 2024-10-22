Advertisement

Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game

Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

Miami makes top five for rising 6'5" athlete Wydeek Collier

QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance

Published Oct 22, 2024
Cam Ward named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward garnered Maxwell Player of the Week honors, the Maxwell Award Club announced Tuesday afternoon.


Ward made history in the Hurricanes’ 52-45 win at Louisville, becoming the first Miami quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in seven consecutive contests.


The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller tallied 319 passing yards and four touchdowns.


Ward led the Hurricanes to scores on seven of their first ten drives, mounting 538 yards of total offense.


Miami has now posted 50-plus points in four different games in a single season for the first time ever.


Ward was previously tabbed Maxwell Player of the Week on Sept. 3.


The Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0 ACC), off to their best start since 2017, host rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

