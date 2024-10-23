Video: Ward, Mauigoa, Barrow, and Frederique prepare for rival Florida St.

in other news
Miami set to make big impression on recruits for FSU game
Miami ready for star-studded group of visitors for Florida State game
Video: Restrepo, Bain, Martinez and Mesidor prepare for rival Florida State
Players talk with media ahead of week nine rivalry matchup with FSU
Storm Tracker Podcast - Big Recruiting Weekend for Miami with FSU visiting
Discussion about Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting going into FSU game
Mario Cristobal has Miami among the nation's elite in year three
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches
Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits
Local talent confident in decision to flip to Miami
Quarterback Cam Ward, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., and defensive back OJ Frederique answer questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week nine game vs. Florida State.
Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
