Miami set to make big impression on recruits for FSU game

Miami ready for star-studded group of visitors for Florida State game

 • Sam Spiegelman
Video: Restrepo, Bain, Martinez and Mesidor prepare for rival Florida State

Players talk with media ahead of week nine rivalry matchup with FSU

 • Marcus Benjamin
Storm Tracker Podcast - Big Recruiting Weekend for Miami with FSU visiting

Discussion about Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting going into FSU game

 • CanesCounty.com
Mario Cristobal has Miami among the nation's elite in year three

Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches

 • Adam Gorney
Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Local talent confident in decision to flip to Miami

 • Marcus Benjamin

Published Oct 23, 2024
Video: Ward, Mauigoa, Barrow, and Frederique prepare for rival Florida St.
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Quarterback Cam Ward, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., and defensive back OJ Frederique answer questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week nine game vs. Florida State.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

