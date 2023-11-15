Flip season is upon us, and Miami gets there the first of potentially multiple over the final stretch of this cycle.

Spanish Fort (AL) defensive end Cole McConathy swapped his commitment from Louisville to Miami on Wednesday evening, ending a five-month-long pledge to the Cardinals.

Things had been brewing for some time between Miami and McConathy. A visit for Miami's last home game against Virginia, which resulted in an overtime victory, McConathy saw the defense play well - helped push the 6'5" 225-pound pass rusher over the edge.

With his length and ability to get to the quarterback apparent already in high school, defensive line coach Jason Taylor and the staff envision him as a perfect complement to the three ends already committed in the class.

McConathy holds the Alabama state record for seven sacks in a game. He totaled 22 tackles, nine for loss, and two forced fumbles in the contest.

This season, he has 102 total tackles, 19 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles for a Spanish Fort team that is 9-2 and one of the top programs in the state.

McConathy’s offers included Virginia, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, Memphis, Pittsburgh, South Alabama, and Southern Miss.

Miami now has six defensive linemen in the class, plus the third commit from Alabama, proving that head coach Mario Cristobal has national reach in recruiting.

With 26 total commits, the rise back into the top ten gives Miami added momentum heading into the last month of the cycle.