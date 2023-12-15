Miami had three positions of focus heading into the winter Transfer Portal window, and one of those boxes was checked tonight.

On Friday evening, North Carolina State defensive tackle C.J. Clark, announced he would go down to Coral Gables for his final college season.

The 6'3," 305-pound space eater was never a stat monster for the Wolfpack but provided value at nose tackle over the last four seasons in the ACC.



After battling injuries early in his career, Clark started in all 12 of NC State's 2023 contests, collecting 22 tackles, four for loss, and a sack. It was his second season in a row playing 450 or more snaps, and out of his three seasons where he played 12 or more games, his 2023 campaign was his most productive and highest grade.

Clark was at his best against Notre Dame (65.3), Louisville (74.1; 82.5 run grade), Duke (71), and North Carolina (70.2), according to PFF. He also had three tackles and a sack against Miami.

Coming to NC State, Clark was a four-star defender ranked among the Rivals250 and a top 15 player at the position. Playing for one of the top teams in North Carolina, he had a ridiculous career line of 378 tackles, 21 sacks, and nine forced fumbles.

After announcing his intent to enter the Transfer Portal at the end of November, Miami quickly got him on campus last weekend - a visit that had just him in Coral Gables. On Thursday, Clark posted on X that his recruitment was shut down.

Miami is still on the prowl for defensive tackle talent in the Transfer Portal, expecting to have Middle Tennessee State transfer Marley Cook on campus this weekend after multiple visits from defensive line coaches Jason Taylor and Joe Salave'a.

With Clark providing a run-stopping, one-technique presence, Cook could be a perfect complement as a three-technique interior pass rusher. The two are a need for Miami as they lose Leonard Taylor to the NFL Draft and Branson Deen, Jacob Lichtenstein, and Anthony Campbell to graduation.

The focus on the defensive line has been evident for Miami in both the Portal and 2024 class. Miami is expected to sign upward of nine players, eight of which are four- or five-star prospects, in the defensive trenches and add another two outside of Clark - potentially Cook and another defensive end.

Joshua Horton, Ahmad Moten, Thomas Gore, Jared Harrison-Hunte, and Collins Acheampong return to Miami as interior defensive lineman.