The Miami Hurricanes are just about finished with pre-game preparations before taking on the Virginia Cavaliers at 12:30 PM in Charlottesville, Virginia. Good news has arrived for Canes fans a half hour before kickoff.

The Hurricanes will be receiving much-needed reinforcement as third-year sophomore Xavier Restrepo is now cleared from his foot injury. A lingering foot injury that held the star receiver out of games this season since the Texas A&M game.

The expectation speaking to a source is that Restrepo’s snaps will be monitored during the course of the game.

It’s certainly big news and Miami now gets back its other 100-yard performing receiver (Colbie Young with two back-to-back 100+ yard receiving performances in Miami’s last two games) from the 2022 season in light of Jake Garcia’s first start at quarterback for Miami.

Wide receiver Jacolby George returned from injury last week against Duke and the return of Restrepo will breathe more life into this offense. Restrepo and George were two of Miami’s best playmakers in the passing game during spring and fall practices according to a source that spoke with Canes County.