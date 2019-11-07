FSU O line commit expects offer; Butch Barry reaches out to GT OL commit
It’s no secret that Miami Hurricanes OL commitment Antonio Smith is unlikely to stick in this recruiting class, and it’s possible UM will take as many as four in its class (perhaps with a transfer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news