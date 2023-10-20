The Tigers defeated the Hurricanes last season in Clemson 40-10 . Miami failed to reach 100 yards in the game with backup quarterback Jacurri Brown under center.

The unranked Clemson Tigers lead the all-time series with the unranked Miami Hurricanes, 7-6. The Tigers have won six of the last eight matchups with the Hurricanes, including the last four straight. Miami last beat Clemson in 2010.

In week eight, the Hurricanes were dropped out of the AP and the Coaches Poll after its 41-31 loss to North Carolina.

Miami (4-2, 0-2 ACC) is seeking its first win over Clemson (4-2, 0-2) in Miami since 1956.

The all-time series between the two in Miami is tied, 3-3. Clemson's last visit to Hard Rock Stadium came in 2015, which resulted in a 58-0 Tiger victory.

Miami and Clemson played in the 2017 ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C., a year when the Hurricanes won the ACC Coastal Division. The Hurricanes fell to the Tigers 38-3.

Miami leads the ACC in total yards with 501.8 per game and is third in total defense at 308.3 per game. Miami also has the top offensive efficiency mark in the conference (170.1). Miami has the third-ranked rushing offense at 191 yards per game and the second-best passing offense at 310.8 in the ACC (second to North Carolina - 317).

Miami wide receivers Xavier Restrepo (47 catches, 574 yards), Jacolby George (29 catches, 462 yards), and Colbie Young (23 catches, 318 yards) account for 1,354 receiving yards this year - 72.6% of Miami's total (1,865).

Restrepo ranks No. 1 in the ACC in receptions per game (7.83), No. 1 in total receptions (47), and No. 2 in receiving yards per game (95.67).

The Hurricanes rank No. 9 in FBS in rushing defense (87.7 yards allowed per game), No. 18 in the nation in total defense (308.3 yards per game), and No. 25 in the country in scoring defense (19.0 points per game)

Miami has allowed only 93 first downs on defense this year - the sixth-fewest in FBS and the second-fewest in the ACC - and also ranks as the top-performing team on fourth down conversion percentage on defense in FBS (12.5%, tied with Florida for #1).

Clemson boasts the top defense in the ACC, holding opponents to 261.8 yards per game.

The Tigers are attempting to improve to 44-20 in games following regular season open dates in the ACC era (since 1953). Clemson has won 14 of its last 16 regular season games following open weeks.

Clemson is attempting to outgain its opponent in total yards for an eighth consecutive game, dating to last season, for the first time since a 26-game streak across the 2018-19 seasons.

The Tigers are attempting to hold a third consecutive opponent to fewer than 300 yards for the first time since the final two games of the 2021 season and the 2022 season opener. It would be Clemson's first time doing so in three games in a single season since the first three games of the 2021 campaign.

Clemson is attempting to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards for the first time since a three-game span against Florida State, Louisville, and UConn in 2021.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik enters the game having thrown 151 consecutive passes without an interception.

Running back Will Shipley (29) needs one rushing touchdown to become the eighth player in school history to rush for 30 career touchdowns, joining Travis Etienne, James Davis, Travis Zachery, Wayne Gallman, Andre Ellington, C.J. Spiller, and Lester Brown.

Ruke Orhorhoro attempting to become the first Clemson defensive tackle with a full sack in three straight games since Carlos Watkins in 2016.

Defensive end T.J. Parker (4.0) needs three more sacks to tie the Clemson freshman record for sacks set by Michael Dean Perry (seven in 1984), Chester McGlockton (seven in 1989), and Dexter Lawrence (seven in 2016). A

Clemson’s 8 p.m. ET kickoff against Miami will be Clemson’s third night game of the 2023 season and its 58th night game since the start of the 2015 season. In that time, Clemson is 47-10 in night games, including a 28-7 mark since the beginning of the 2018 season. Clemson is 21-4 in road night games since 2015 but will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak in such contests on Saturday.





Stats are as of October 20, 2023

Miami Athletics and Clemson Athletics contributed to this report