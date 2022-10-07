DATE: Saturday, October 8, 2022

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida

TIME/TV: 4:00 pm EST/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

NORTH CAROLINA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

North Carolina leads the series over Miami 14-11 (UNC Won the last three)

Line: Miami -3.5

Over/Under: 66