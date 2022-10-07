By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. UNC
DATE: Saturday, October 8, 2022
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida
TIME/TV: 4:00 pm EST/ESPN2
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
NORTH CAROLINA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
North Carolina leads the series over Miami 14-11 (UNC Won the last three)
Line: Miami -3.5
Over/Under: 66
|Miami
|North Carolina
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
64-62 Overall
2-2 At Miami
|
Mack Brown
269-140-1 Overall
94-64-1 At UNC
|
2022 Record
|
2-2 (0-0 ACC)
|
3-1 (1-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength of Schedule
|
94th
|
74th
|Miami
|North Carolina
|
Points Per Game
|
35
|
33.6
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
178.5
|
193
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
270.3
|
257.8
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
448.8
|
450.8
|Miami
|North Carolina
|
Points Per Game
|
20.5
|
45.4
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
87.5
|
187.6
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
251
|
319
|
Total
|
338.5
|
507.2
|Miami
|North Carolina
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
809 total yards
70-118-3 passing
4 touchdowns
|
Drake Maye
1594 total yards
115-165-1 passing
19 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
67 carries
359 total yards
5.4 per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Omarion Hampton
56 carries
293 yards
5.2 per rush
5 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Key'Shawn Smith
10 receptions
172 total yards
17.2 per reception
1 touchdown
|
Bryson Nesbit
14 receptions
237 total yards
16.9 per reception
3 touchdowns
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
23 total tackles
13 solo, 10 assisted
4.5 tackles for loss
1 sack
|
Cedric Grey
55 total tackles
30 solo, 25 assisted
3.5 tackles for loss
0 sacks