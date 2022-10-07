News More News
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. UNC

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
DATE: Saturday, October 8, 2022

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida

TIME/TV: 4:00 pm EST/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

NORTH CAROLINA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

North Carolina leads the series over Miami 14-11 (UNC Won the last three)

Line: Miami -3.5

Over/Under: 66

Miami Vs. North Carolina Team Comparison
Miami North Carolina

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

64-62 Overall

2-2 At Miami


Mack Brown

269-140-1 Overall

94-64-1 At UNC

2022 Record

2-2 (0-0 ACC)

3-1 (1-0 ACC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

94th

74th
Strength of Schedule Rankings by Power Rankings Guru (October 2, 2022)
Miami Offense Vs. North Carolina Defense 
Miami North Carolina

Points Per Game

35

33.6

Rushing Yards Per Game

178.5

193

Passing Yards Per Game

270.3

257.8

Total Yards Per Game

448.8

450.8
Miami Defense Vs. North Carolin Offense
Miami North Carolina

Points Per Game

20.5

45.4

Rushing Yards Per Game

87.5

187.6

Passing Yards Per Game

251

319

Total

338.5

507.2
Individual Leaders
Miami North Carolina

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

809 total yards

70-118-3 passing

4 touchdowns

Drake Maye

1594 total yards

115-165-1 passing

19 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

67 carries

359 total yards

5.4 per rush

4 touchdowns

Omarion Hampton

56 carries

293 yards

5.2 per rush

5 touchdowns

Receiving

Key'Shawn Smith

10 receptions

172 total yards

17.2 per reception

1 touchdown

Bryson Nesbit

14 receptions

237 total yards

16.9 per reception

3 touchdowns

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr.

23 total tackles

13 solo, 10 assisted

4.5 tackles for loss

1 sack

Cedric Grey

55 total tackles

30 solo, 25 assisted

3.5 tackles for loss

0 sacks
All numbers as of October 2, 2022
{{ article.author_name }}