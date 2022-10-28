News More News
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Virginia

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, October 29, 2022

WHERE: Scott Stadium (61,500); Charlottesville, VA

TIME/TV: 12:30 PM EST/Bally Sports South/ESPN 3

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

VIRGINIA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Virginia 11-8 (Miami has won 5 out the last 7 games, but Miami has not won in Charlottesville since 2016)

Line: Miami -2.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Miami Vs. Virginia Comparison
Miami Virginia

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

65-64 Overall

3-4 At Miami

Tony Elliott

3-4 Overall

3-4 At Virginia

2022 Record

3-4 (1-2 ACC)

3-4 (1-3 ACC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength Of Schedule

77th

49th
Strength of Schedule Rankings By Power Rankings Guru (October 23, 2022)
Miami Offense Vs. Virginia Defense
Miami Virginia

Points Per Game

29.3

22.6

Rushing Yards Per Game

130.1

147.7

Passing Yards Per Game

318

202.6

Total Yards Per Game

448.1

350.3
Miami Defense Vs. Virginia Offense
Miami Virginia

Points Per Game

24

17.6

Rushing Yards Per Game

112.7

133.4

Passing Yards Per Game

232.6

231.1

Total Yards Per Game

345.3

364.6
Individual Leaders
Miami Virginia

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1737 total yards

152-237-4

10 touchdowns

Brennan Armstrong

1618 total yards

136-246-9

6 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

89 carries

441 yards

5 per rush

4 touchdowns

Perris Jones

74 carries

337 yards

4.6 per rush

2 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

25 receptions

349 yards

14 per reception

1 touchdown

Keytoan Thompson

48 receptions

538 yards

11.2 per reception

0 touchdowns

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr.

37 total tackles

22 solo 15 assisted

9.5 tackles for loss

2.5 sacks

Nick Jackson

70 total tackles

28 solo 42 assisted

5 tackles for loss

4 sacks

Photo Credit: Associated Press
Brashard Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami
{{ article.author_name }}