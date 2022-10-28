By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Virginia
DATE: Saturday, October 29, 2022
WHERE: Scott Stadium (61,500); Charlottesville, VA
TIME/TV: 12:30 PM EST/Bally Sports South/ESPN 3
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
VIRGINIA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Miami leads the series over Virginia 11-8 (Miami has won 5 out the last 7 games, but Miami has not won in Charlottesville since 2016)
Line: Miami -2.5
Over/Under: 48.5
|Miami
|Virginia
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
65-64 Overall
3-4 At Miami
|
Tony Elliott
3-4 Overall
3-4 At Virginia
|
2022 Record
|
3-4 (1-2 ACC)
|
3-4 (1-3 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength Of Schedule
|
77th
|
49th
|Miami
|Virginia
|
Points Per Game
|
29.3
|
22.6
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
130.1
|
147.7
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
318
|
202.6
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
448.1
|
350.3
|Miami
|Virginia
|
Points Per Game
|
24
|
17.6
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
112.7
|
133.4
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
232.6
|
231.1
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
345.3
|
364.6
|Miami
|Virginia
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1737 total yards
152-237-4
10 touchdowns
|
Brennan Armstrong
1618 total yards
136-246-9
6 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
89 carries
441 yards
5 per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Perris Jones
74 carries
337 yards
4.6 per rush
2 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
25 receptions
349 yards
14 per reception
1 touchdown
|
Keytoan Thompson
48 receptions
538 yards
11.2 per reception
0 touchdowns
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
37 total tackles
22 solo 15 assisted
9.5 tackles for loss
2.5 sacks
|
Nick Jackson
70 total tackles
28 solo 42 assisted
5 tackles for loss
4 sacks
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County