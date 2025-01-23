Miami Basketball: Canes drop eighth consecutive, lose to Stanford, 88-51

STANFORD, Calif. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-15, 0-8 ACC) lost to the Stanford Cardinal (13-6, 5-3 ACC), 88-51, Wednesday night at Stanford Maples Pavilion.

Senior Matthew Cleveland led the Hurricanes in scoring, totaling 23 points for his sixth 20-point game of the season.

The Cardinal got off to an electric start on offense, taking a dominant 25-5 lead at the midway point of the first half. The Hurricanes trailed by as much as 23 in the first 20 minutes until sophomore Paul Djobet sparked a 10-0 run for Miami with a driving layup at the 7:16 mark.

The Hurricanes pulled to within 13, 34-21, with 1:39 to play in the first half, but Stanford’s Oziyah Sellers connected on a 3-pointer in the final minute to put the Cardinal ahead, 37-21, at halftime.