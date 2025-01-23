Miami Basketball: Canes drop eighth consecutive, lose to Stanford, 88-51

STANFORD, Calif. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-15, 0-8 ACC) lost to the Stanford Cardinal (13-6, 5-3 ACC), 88-51, Wednesday night at Stanford Maples Pavilion.
Senior Matthew Cleveland led the Hurricanes in scoring, totaling 23 points for his sixth 20-point game of the season.
The Cardinal got off to an electric start on offense, taking a dominant 25-5 lead at the midway point of the first half. The Hurricanes trailed by as much as 23 in the first 20 minutes until sophomore Paul Djobet sparked a 10-0 run for Miami with a driving layup at the 7:16 mark.
The Hurricanes pulled to within 13, 34-21, with 1:39 to play in the first half, but Stanford’s Oziyah Sellers connected on a 3-pointer in the final minute to put the Cardinal ahead, 37-21, at halftime.
Cleveland found his rhythm in the second half, scoring five straight points to start the frame and cut the deficit to 11, 37-26. The senior totaled 19 second-half points to reach double-figures for the 12th time this season.
However, the Cardinal shot 59.4 percent from the field in the second half to continue its offensive dominance. Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud led all scorers in the game with 28 points to lead the Cardinal to an 88-51 victory.
Miami will remain in the Golden State to take on the Cal Bears on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tipoff at Haas Pavilion is set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, and the game will air on ESPNU.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
