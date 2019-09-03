News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 02:53:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cane commit flashes athleticism in loss to nation's No. 3 team

Axnco8jhyvzs8zmu0cqy
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School standout and Miami Hurricanes commitment Xavier Restrepo was recruited as an athlete.And while he is projected to play WR or CB at the next level, he showed just ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}