Canes a dream school for DT with 32 offers including Miami
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School Class of 2023 DT John Walker says Miami and Florida factor high into his ultra-early picture.“I like both those schools, I always grew up liking Miami and Flori...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news