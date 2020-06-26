CaneSport - Canes evaluating new name at QB: "I've always liked them"

Canes evaluating new name at QB: "I've always liked them"
The Miami Hurricanes remain on the hunt for a quarterback in this year’s class.And coaches are currently evaluating Ft. Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll High School QB Jay Allen. Normally that evaluation...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news