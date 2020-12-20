CaneSport - Canes have their bowl destination and opponent: Okla. State in Orlando

The Miami Hurricanes talked over the last week about erasing the bad taste of the regular season-ending loss to North Carolina.

Now UM has found out who it can erase that bad taste against ... and when and where.

The Canes will play in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The opponent?

Oklahoma State, which enters with a 7-3 record.

“We are looking forward to facing Oklahoma State in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl,” head coach Manny Diaz said. “I’m proud of what our players and coaches have accomplished this season and I’m excited we have an opportunity to secure a bowl win for this outstanding group of Hurricanes.”

This will be Miami's 42nd bowl appearance, and UM is 19-22 all-time in bowl games.

The Hurricanes will look to win its second bowl game since 2007, with the team 1-9 in bowl appearances since then - the lone wiin was against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl in 2016, and last season the Canes lost to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, 14-0.

That last bowl win was also the last time the Canes played a bowl game in Orlando.

“We are looking forward to participating in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “Florida Citrus Sports is a first-class bowl host. Our student-athletes and coaches have faced unprecedented challenges throughout this entire year and I’m excited they will have the opportunity to conclude an outstanding season in Orlando.”

Miami will be without star DE Jaelan Phillips, who has already signed with an agent, and it remains to be seen if other players will opt out of the game.