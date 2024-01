The University of Miami football program had several former players play in the NFL playoffs. Here's how the standout former Miami players fared as two former Canes will play in the Super Bowl.

Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.

Greg Rousseau tallied five total tackles (two solo) including a sack for the Buffalo Bills in a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Tanner McCalister (48) in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.

David Njoku had seven receptions on eleven targets for 93 yards, including a long for 45 yards in a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans.

Brevin Jordan

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) celebrates their win against the Cleveland Browns in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.

Brevin Jordan secured one catch during the playoffs, but he made it count with a 76-yard catch and run in a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Denzel Perryman

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) looks on before a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Denzel Perryman did what he could to keep the Houston Texans alive, contributing with eight total tackles (five solo).

Deon Bush

Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Deon Bush stamped his name in the 2024 AFC Championship game with a game-changing interception. He also had two solo tackles in games against Buffalo and Miami.

Michael Badgley

Detroit Lions place kicker Michael Badgley (17) reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Badgley was a perfect 3-3 on field goals, including a long of 54 and 11-11 on extra points in three playoff games for the Detroit Lions. He will probably be most remembered for not being inserted in the game on two fourth downs in field goal range in a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Jon Feliciano

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates a touchdown with guard Jon Feliciano (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.