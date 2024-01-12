Several former Miami Hurricanes to play in NFL Playoffs
Miami will have many representatives in the NFL Playoffs for at least the next few weeks. Here are the former Canes that will be active during the NFL Playoffs and what they've accomplished this season.
AFC
Buffalo Bills - Greg Rousseau, DE
The third-year edge rusher registered 42 tackles (30 solo) and five sacks as a starter for the Buffalo Bills. He ranks 42nd among edge rushers in pressure grade.
Cleveland Browns - David Njoku, TE
David Njoku is experiencing his best season as a pro. The seventh-year tight end has 81 receptions (5th), for 882 yards (6th) and six touchdowns (2nd), earning his first pro bowl selection. He should be a big factor in the postseason.
Houston Texans - Brevin Jordan, TE, Denzel Perryman, LB
In 2023, the third-year tight end has logged 17 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Kansas City Chiefs - Deon Bush, DB
Bush played in one game this season in the season finale, a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers - he tallied seven tackles (five solo).
Miami Dolphins, Braxton Berrios, WR
Braxton Berrios has played in 16 games this season, serving as Miami's primary kick and punt returner. In 41 attempts, he has gained 676 yards on returns. He registered 27 receptions, 238 yards, and one touchdown as a receiver.
NFC
Detroit Lions - Michael Badgley, K
Michael Badgley was added to the Detroit Lions roster late in the season and is perfect from field goals but missed two extra points in four games.
San Francisco 49ers - Jon Feliciano, OL
Jon Feliciano, the nine-year pro started seven games for the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers this season. Feliciano has the fourth-best run-blocking grade (87) among all guards in the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dee Delaney, DB
When called upon, Dee Delaney is a solid contributor to the Tampa Bay defense. The third-year defensive back totaled 25 tackles (17 solo), two interceptions and five passes defended.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook