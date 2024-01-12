Miami will have many representatives in the NFL Playoffs for at least the next few weeks. Here are the former Canes that will be active during the NFL Playoffs and what they've accomplished this season.

AFC

Buffalo Bills - Greg Rousseau, DE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) rushes on defense during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

The third-year edge rusher registered 42 tackles (30 solo) and five sacks as a starter for the Buffalo Bills. He ranks 42nd among edge rushers in pressure grade.

Cleveland Browns - David Njoku, TE

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland.

David Njoku is experiencing his best season as a pro. The seventh-year tight end has 81 receptions (5th), for 882 yards (6th) and six touchdowns (2nd), earning his first pro bowl selection. He should be a big factor in the postseason.

Houston Texans - Brevin Jordan, TE, Denzel Perryman, LB

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston.

In 2023, the third-year tight end has logged 17 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs - Deon Bush, DB

Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in New Orleans.

Bush played in one game this season in the season finale, a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers - he tallied seven tackles (five solo).

Miami Dolphins, Braxton Berrios, WR

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Braxton Berrios has played in 16 games this season, serving as Miami's primary kick and punt returner. In 41 attempts, he has gained 676 yards on returns. He registered 27 receptions, 238 yards, and one touchdown as a receiver.

NFC

Detroit Lions - Michael Badgley, K

Detroit Lions place kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks the extra point during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit.

Michael Badgley was added to the Detroit Lions roster late in the season and is perfect from field goals but missed two extra points in four games.

San Francisco 49ers - Jon Feliciano, OL

San Francisco 49ers guard Jon Feliciano (55) reacts to the snap during a NFL football game, Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jon Feliciano, the nine-year pro started seven games for the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers this season. Feliciano has the fourth-best run-blocking grade (87) among all guards in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dee Delaney, DB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney (30) warms up before an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.