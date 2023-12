Miami Hurricanes continue to make headlines in the NFL. Here is how some former Canes fared in the NFL in week thirteen.

Rashawn Jenkins

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) can t make the block on the game-winning field goal from Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) during overtime of a regular season NFL football matchup Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime.

Rayshawn Jenkins added eight total tackles (five solo) to his 72 on the year in a 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dee Delaney

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) prepares for a big hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Dee Delaney has played intermittingly this season but showed up on Sunday registering four total tackles (two solo) in a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Brevin Jordan

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) runs with the ball after a reception as Denver Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at NRG Stadium.

Brevin Jordan registered a career-high in yards with 64 in a 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos. The former Cane had three receptions including a 27-yarder matching a career-long.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, Linebacker, Houston Texans

Back from a three-game suspension due to repeated violations of player safety, Denzel Perryman put forth a solid six-tackle performance (three solo) in a 22-17 win over Denver.

Jimmy Graham

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores on a 6-yard reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans.

For the second time this season, veteran Jimmy Graham got into the end zone in a 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions. He now has two receptions for 14 yards and two touchdowns on the year.