Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 16, 17, 18

Former Miami Hurricanes continue to make an impact in the NFL. Here is a review of how some former Canes performed in the last three weeks of the regular season.

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

David Njoku had one of his best games of the season against the Bengals, registering eight receptions for 66 yards. Unfortunately, he injured his knee in that game, and that would be his last action of the season. Njoku had missed the previous week with a hamstring injury. He had an injury-riddled season but still finished second on the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (505) and led the team with five receiving touchdowns.

Kam Kinchens

Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) celebrates after an interception in the end zone in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

Kam Kinchens is putting together a stellar season with the LA Rams. The rookie has 16 total tackles (10 solos) in the last three weeks, including eight tackles (5 solos), one pass defense, and one interception in a 13-9 win over Arizona. In 17 games played in 2024, Kinchens has 57 total tackles (36 solo), one forced fumble and four interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Kinchens finished 7th in coverage grade among rookie safeties. He finished fifth in solo tackles and passes defended, and his four interceptions tied for the lead on the team. He set to play in his first NFL playoff game Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) acknowledges fans at MetLife Stadium after the game, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.

Calais Campbell totaled nine total tackles (3 solo) and one sack in the last three weeks for the Miami Dolphins. The 17th season for the former Cane was productive (52 total tackles, 35 solo, five sacks, 1 FF, 5 PD, 12 TFLs (2nd on the team).

Tyrique Stevenson

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) runs for a first down against Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during their football game Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Lambeau Field.

In the last three weeks, Tyrique Stevenson has registered 17 total tackles (9 solo), with one pass defended. Stevenson has put together a productive sophomore campaign, finishing fourth on the team in total tackles (78) and solo tackles (51). He also added a forced fumble and two interceptions.

Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) celebrates a play in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium.

Greg Rousseau, now in his fourth season, started 16 games and added seven total tackles to his season total in the last three weeks. Rousseau had 53 total tackles (36 solo) and 16 tackles for loss during the regular season. The South Florida native also defended three passes, forced three fumbles, and recovered a fumble. According to PFF, Rousseau finished the regular season 12th in defensive grade and 13th in pressure grade. He prepares for the Denver Broncos on Sunday, kickoff set for 1 PM for the wild card playoff game.

Michael Jackson

Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) intercepts a deflected pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Jackosn finished a productive season with 17 total tackles (12 solo), four passes defended, and an interception in the last three games. Jackson started all 17 games for the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 season. The six-year veteran tallied two interceptions and had 17 passes defended in coverage. He was also solid in the run game, registering 76 tackles (58 solo) and three tackles for loss.

James Williams

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) runs the ball back from a kickoff in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

James Williams, the rookie linebacker, made one start in 2024 for the Tennesee Titans and totaled 26 tackles (17 solo). According to Pro Football Focus, Williams ranked 8th in tackling grade among rookie linebackers.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. M

Rayshawn Jenkins played in 13 games and started nine for the Seattle Seahawks. He had 102 scoop and score this season and was in on 53 tackles (34 solo) and two tackles for loss.

Leonard Taylor

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws pass while being pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III (96) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Leonard Taylor added five total tackles (four solo) in the last three weeks. PFF graded Taylor first in pressure grade among rookies (69.9). He finished the season with 24 total tackles (13 solo), four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed.

Matt Lee

Cincinnati Bengals center Matt Lee (62) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.