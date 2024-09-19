Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 2
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Former Miami Hurricanes stood out in the second week of the NFL season.

Here is our weekly review of how some former Canes performed.

Denzel Perryman

Linebacker Denzel Perryman enters his 10th season in 2024 and put together a solid performance in a 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Perryman recorded eight total tackles (four solo) and a sack in week two.

Tyrique Stevenson 

Tyrique Stevenson continued his solid start to his sophomore season, increasing his total tackles from four to five, including three solo tackles in a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins had a whopping ten total tackles in a 23-20 win over the New England Patriots, including four solo.

