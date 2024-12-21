Miami lands two specialists via the transfer portal

Miami received commitments from specialists Adam Booker and Carter Davis on Saturday afternoon.

Booker (6'4", 205 pounds), a long snapper from Charlotte, was a two-year starter handling both short and long snaps. He registered a 98 percent snap target grade.

FAU kicker transfer Davis was a two-year starter and named preseason College Football Network AAC Specialist of the Year.

He registered 81 percent on kickoffs and converted the third-longest field goal in FAU history (51 yards).

Miami loses starting long snapper Mason Napper and kicker Andy Borregales for next season.