Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 4

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0VSWEhxLWRrRXBrP3NpPUNTbWp1UFV4MDlBdkNLMlE/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Former Miami Hurricanes stood out in week four of the NFL season.

Here is our weekly review of how some former Canes performed.

Denzel Perryman

Photo Credit: USA Today
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman continues to impress this season. The ten-year vet registered eight total tackles, including six solo, in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Perryman is second on the team in tackles with 22.

Calais Campbell

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) reacts as he runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The 17-year veteran continues to make an impact in the National Football League. Calais Campbell had five tackles, including three solo, in a 31-12 loss.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxhaXMgQ2FtcGJlbGwgYW1vbmcgaW50ZXJpb3IgRC1MaW5lbWVu IHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uOjxicj48YnI+8J+QrCA4MC41IFBGRiBncmFkZSAoNXRo KTxicj7wn5CsIDgxLjUgcGFzcyBydXNoIGdyYWRlICg0dGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tRzhNNktVYXl4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbUc4 TTZLVWF5eDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgTUlBIERvbHBoaW5zIChAUEZG X0RvbHBoaW5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRl9E b2xwaGlucy9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MTYzMjAzODc4MjE2MDkyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tyrique Stevenson 

Photo Credit: USA Today
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) tries to catch a pass as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) defends him during the second half at Soldier Field.

Tyrique Stevenson has been consistent this season, adding five more tackles to his total 20. The Chicago Bears would beat the LA Rams 24-18.

Rayshawn Jenkins

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) blocks Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

Rayshawn Jenkins added five more total tackles to his season, totaling 21, which is second on the team. The Seattle Seahawks would lose to the Detroit Lions 42-29.



Kam Kinchens

Photo Credit: USA Today
Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

LA Rams defensive back Kamren Kinchens followed his best statistical day as a pro last week (six tackles) with four tackles in a 24-18 loss against the Chicago Bears.

Jaelan Phillips

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jaelan Phillips had two total tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed in a 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Phillips, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending injury (ACL) for the second year in a row.

