Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 4
Former Miami Hurricanes stood out in week four of the NFL season.
Here is our weekly review of how some former Canes performed.
Denzel Perryman
Linebacker Denzel Perryman continues to impress this season. The ten-year vet registered eight total tackles, including six solo, in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Perryman is second on the team in tackles with 22.
Calais Campbell
The 17-year veteran continues to make an impact in the National Football League. Calais Campbell had five tackles, including three solo, in a 31-12 loss.
Tyrique Stevenson
Tyrique Stevenson has been consistent this season, adding five more tackles to his total 20. The Chicago Bears would beat the LA Rams 24-18.
Rayshawn Jenkins
Rayshawn Jenkins added five more total tackles to his season, totaling 21, which is second on the team. The Seattle Seahawks would lose to the Detroit Lions 42-29.
Kam Kinchens
LA Rams defensive back Kamren Kinchens followed his best statistical day as a pro last week (six tackles) with four tackles in a 24-18 loss against the Chicago Bears.
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips had two total tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed in a 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Phillips, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending injury (ACL) for the second year in a row.
