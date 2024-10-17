Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 5, 6

in other news
Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville
Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville
University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria
The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history
Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville
Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville
Miami Football: Ten mid-season takeaways
Ten thoughts on Miami at the mid-season mark
Miami vs. Louisville Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison
Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Louisville. Plus TV, Odds, and Info
Former Miami Hurricanes continue to make an impact in the NFL
Here is a review of how some former Canes performed in the last two weeks.
Denzel Perryman
The 32-year-old linebacker Denzel Perryman is vital to the Los Angeles Chargers defense. L.A. was on a bye in week five, but Perryman registered six tackles (five solo) in a 23-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Perryman is second on the team in tackles with 36.
Tyrique Stevenson
Tyrique Stevenson continues to be consistent in his sophomore campaign. The Chicago Bears were on a bye in week six, but in week five, the former Cane registered six total tackles (2 solo) and two pass breakups in a 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Rayshawn Jenkins
Rayshawn Jenkins continues to have a productive season with his new team in Seattle. The Seahawk registered five total tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown in a 29-20 loss to the New York Giants and added two more tackles in a 36-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins is third on the team in tackles with 38.
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson is one of the Carolina Panthers' top tacklers this season. In the last two weeks, MJ has eight total tackles and a pass break-up. However, Carolina lost to Atlanta (38-20) and Chicago (36-10) in consecutive weeks.
David Njoku
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku returned from an ankle injury in week five and registered just one reception for 14 yards. Njoku seemed fully healed the following week and caught five footballs for 31 yards.
In both weeks, the Cleveland Browns lost to the Washington Commanders (34-13) and the Philadelphia Eagles (20-16).
