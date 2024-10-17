Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 5, 6

Former Miami Hurricanes continue to make an impact in the NFL Here is a review of how some former Canes performed in the last two weeks.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

The 32-year-old linebacker Denzel Perryman is vital to the Los Angeles Chargers defense. L.A. was on a bye in week five, but Perryman registered six tackles (five solo) in a 23-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Perryman is second on the team in tackles with 36.

Tyrique Stevenson

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) pulls in a reception as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago.

Tyrique Stevenson continues to be consistent in his sophomore campaign. The Chicago Bears were on a bye in week six, but in week five, the former Cane registered six total tackles (2 solo) and two pass breakups in a 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, Defensive Back, Seattle Seahawks

Rayshawn Jenkins continues to have a productive season with his new team in Seattle. The Seahawk registered five total tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown in a 29-20 loss to the New York Giants and added two more tackles in a 36-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins is third on the team in tackles with 38.





Michael Jackson

Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) defends Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Jackson is one of the Carolina Panthers' top tacklers this season. In the last two weeks, MJ has eight total tackles and a pass break-up. However, Carolina lost to Atlanta (38-20) and Chicago (36-10) in consecutive weeks.

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia.