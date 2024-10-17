Advertisement

Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville

The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history

Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville

Ten thoughts on Miami at the mid-season mark

Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Louisville. Plus TV, Odds, and Info

Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville

The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history

Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville

Published Oct 17, 2024
Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 5, 6
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Former Miami Hurricanes continue to make an impact in the NFL

Here is a review of how some former Canes performed in the last two weeks.

Denzel Perryman

The 32-year-old linebacker Denzel Perryman is vital to the Los Angeles Chargers defense. L.A. was on a bye in week five, but Perryman registered six tackles (five solo) in a 23-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Perryman is second on the team in tackles with 36.

Tyrique Stevenson 

Tyrique Stevenson continues to be consistent in his sophomore campaign. The Chicago Bears were on a bye in week six, but in week five, the former Cane registered six total tackles (2 solo) and two pass breakups in a 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins continues to have a productive season with his new team in Seattle. The Seahawk registered five total tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown in a 29-20 loss to the New York Giants and added two more tackles in a 36-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins is third on the team in tackles with 38.



Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson is one of the Carolina Panthers' top tacklers this season. In the last two weeks, MJ has eight total tackles and a pass break-up. However, Carolina lost to Atlanta (38-20) and Chicago (36-10) in consecutive weeks.

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku returned from an ankle injury in week five and registered just one reception for 14 yards. Njoku seemed fully healed the following week and caught five footballs for 31 yards.

In both weeks, the Cleveland Browns lost to the Washington Commanders (34-13) and the Philadelphia Eagles (20-16).

