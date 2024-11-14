Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 7, 8, 9, 10

Former Miami Hurricanes continue to make an impact in the NFL Here is a review of how some former Canes performed in the last four weeks.

Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

The veteran Calais Campbell is putting together one of his seventeen-year career. The former Hurricane has 19 tackles (12 solos), one sack, three passes defended, and a forced fumble in the last four games. He leads the Dolphins in sacks (3), tackles for loss (8), and passes defended (5).

Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) practices before the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field.

Although Tyrique Stevenson has been in the news for the wrong reasons within the past month, the second-year player is one of the most productive members of the Chicago Bears defense. Stevenson was caught jeering with fans before a hail mary attempt and ultimately deflected the ball into the hands of Washington Commanders receiver Noah Brown, which resulted in a loss for Chicago. The Bears demoted Stevenson from his starting role for the next game against the Arizona Cardinals. He removed himself from practice when he learned of the Bears' intentions. Stevenson entered the game for the defense's third series against Arizona and played the majority (45 of 57 defensive snaps) in a 29-9 loss. In the game, Stevenson had seven total tackles (five solo) and two passes defended. In the following game, in a 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Stevenson tallied four total tackles (two solo). Stevenson is fourth on the team in tackles with 46 and first in passes defended with eight.

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) tries to make a catch but drooped the ball against th Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Week 7 game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland October 20, 2024. The Bengals won 21-14.

In week seven, David Njoku had a monster game. The former Cane registered ten receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Njoku totaled ten receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in weeks eight and nine. Despite missing three games this season due to injury, Njoku is third in receptions (30) and yards on the team (255).

Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) celebrates with defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) after blocking a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

Greg Rousseau is one of the Buffalo Bills' most productive defenders. In week nine, the fourth-year player put together a seven-tackle, one-sack performance in a 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. In the last four weeks, the South Florida native has 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Kam Kinchens

Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.

In week nine, the rookie defensive back made headlines with his first career pick-six, which went for a league-leading 103 yards. Kam Kinchens had two interceptions in that game and has totaled five total tackles in his last three contests.

Michael Jackson

Carolina Panthers cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) and cornerback Michael Jackson (2) celebrate after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Jackson put together a stellar nine-tackle performance in week nine in a 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos that included eight solo tackles. He has 15 tackles and two passes defended in his last three games.

Denzel Perryman

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) waves to the stands after the Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.