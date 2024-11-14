Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 7, 8, 9, 10

Former Miami Hurricanes continue to make an impact in the NFL
Here is a review of how some former Canes performed in the last four weeks.
Calais Campbell
The veteran Calais Campbell is putting together one of his seventeen-year career. The former Hurricane has 19 tackles (12 solos), one sack, three passes defended, and a forced fumble in the last four games.
He leads the Dolphins in sacks (3), tackles for loss (8), and passes defended (5).
Tyrique Stevenson
Although Tyrique Stevenson has been in the news for the wrong reasons within the past month, the second-year player is one of the most productive members of the Chicago Bears defense.
Stevenson was caught jeering with fans before a hail mary attempt and ultimately deflected the ball into the hands of Washington Commanders receiver Noah Brown, which resulted in a loss for Chicago.
The Bears demoted Stevenson from his starting role for the next game against the Arizona Cardinals. He removed himself from practice when he learned of the Bears' intentions.
Stevenson entered the game for the defense's third series against Arizona and played the majority (45 of 57 defensive snaps) in a 29-9 loss. In the game, Stevenson had seven total tackles (five solo) and two passes defended.
In the following game, in a 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Stevenson tallied four total tackles (two solo). Stevenson is fourth on the team in tackles with 46 and first in passes defended with eight.
David Njoku
In week seven, David Njoku had a monster game. The former Cane registered ten receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Njoku totaled ten receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in weeks eight and nine. Despite missing three games this season due to injury, Njoku is third in receptions (30) and yards on the team (255).
Greg Rousseau
Greg Rousseau is one of the Buffalo Bills' most productive defenders. In week nine, the fourth-year player put together a seven-tackle, one-sack performance in a 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.
In the last four weeks, the South Florida native has 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 passes defended, and a forced fumble.
Kam Kinchens
In week nine, the rookie defensive back made headlines with his first career pick-six, which went for a league-leading 103 yards. Kam Kinchens had two interceptions in that game and has totaled five total tackles in his last three contests.
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson put together a stellar nine-tackle performance in week nine in a 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos that included eight solo tackles.
He has 15 tackles and two passes defended in his last three games.
Denzel Perryman
The savvy veteran continues to be a valuable asset for Los Angeles. The Chargers are 3-1 in its last four games, with Perryman totaling 13 tackles (6 solo).
