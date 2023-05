DURHAM, N.C. — The Cardiac Canes did it again.

Despite trailing Duke in the eighth for the second straight weekend, Miami found a way.

The fourth-seeded Hurricanes rallied for three runs in the bottom half before slamming the door on the fifth-seeded Blue Devils, 7-6, Friday afternoon at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Duke (35-21) grabbed a late 6-4 lead in the eighth, Miami (39-18) responded in a big way.

Junior CJ Kayfus launched a solo shot into the right-field bleachers to cut the deficit in half.