Wisconsin transfer Xavier Lucas expected to transfer to Miami

One of the more interesting transfer portal developments has seemingly ended. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, defensive back Xavier Lucas is expected to transfer to Miami despite Wisconsin refusing to enter his name in the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound cornerback has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lucas started one game in Madison, the season finale against Nebraska, and finished the campaign with an interception and three pass breakups.

Attorney Darren Heitner represents Lucas in the case of Wisconsin refusing to enter him into the portal.

Lucas was targeted 19 times in coverage and allowed just nine catches for 127 yards with one touchdown. He also finished with 18 tackles, one for loss, and half a sack.

Lucas earned a PFF defense grade of 81.2, the highest mark on the Wisconsin defense.

Lucas played his high school ball locally as a powerhouse American Heritage Plantation product. Lucas runs a 10.48 100-meter dash and was a four-star rated prospect by Rivals.com for the 2024 class.

Lucas will reunite with freshman All-American OJ Frederique as both trained together in high school.

Lucas also joins Heritage produce Damari Brown in the secondary, along with transfers Zechariah Poyser, Ethan O'Connor, Charles Brantley, and Emmanuel Karnley.