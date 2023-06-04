When the 2023 tournament began, Miami was considered a dangerous team that could make its 26th appearance in the College World Series.

After taking care of business in game one over Maine, the Hurricanes fell to Texas in game two 4-1, putting its season on the brink of elimination. A Sunday afternoon matchup with Louisiana would decide Miami’s fate.

Yohandy “YoYo” Morales drove in four runs, including two home runs to help the Hurricanes stave off elimination against Louisiana 8-5.

The Hurricanes got off to a hot start as freshman Blake Cyr crushed the baseball for a three-run home run in the first inning. The home run was Cyr’s 17th of the year pulling him into a tie for the most by a freshman at the University of Miami (Ryan Braun and Phil Lane).

The Ragin’ Cajuns got on the board in the second inning as CJ Willis singled to score Conor Higgs. Louisiana would add another in the third on a wild pitch by Alejandro Rosario that would score Carson Roccaforte.

Rosario started the game and tossed 114 total (career-high) pitches in six innings, the most by a Hurricane this year. The junior allowed four runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking two.

The Hurricanes would add to its lead with a Morales single that would score CJ Kayfus and Edgardo Villegas. The Cajuns would battle back with two more runs in the 5th inning. Heath Hood singled up the middle to score Kyle DeBarge and Roccaforte scored his second run on the day on a ground out by Higgs.

Miami’s team MVP Morales scored with a solo home run in the 7th inning to give the Hurricanes a 2-run lead. Closer Andrew Walters attempted to shut down the Cajuns in the final three innings, but Caleb Stelly hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning.

A couple of solo home runs by Jacoby Long and Morales added insurance for the Hurricanes in the 9th inning.

Miami will play Texas Sunday evening with the first pitch set for 6 PM EST.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics