Canes “up there” with 4-star DT John Walker off official visit

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School DL John Walker took his Miami Hurricanes official visit this weekend.

“It was fun, went really well, I enjoyed it,” Walker said.

Walker was hosted by Corey Flagg and says what stood out about the time at UM “was just being around the city and the coaches, bonding with the coaches and the players.”

Walker is in no rush to make a decision, with a target announcement date of Oct. 22 (which he in conjunction with Derrick LeBlanc and Ja’Keem Jackson).

He’s already taken official visits to UCF and Michigan and goes to Ohio State this coming up weekend.

And he will visit Florida shortly before announcing.

On this Cane visit?