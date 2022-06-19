Canes “up there” with 4-star DT John Walker off official visit
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School DL John Walker took his Miami Hurricanes official visit this weekend.
“It was fun, went really well, I enjoyed it,” Walker said.
Walker was hosted by Corey Flagg and says what stood out about the time at UM “was just being around the city and the coaches, bonding with the coaches and the players.”
Walker is in no rush to make a decision, with a target announcement date of Oct. 22 (which he in conjunction with Derrick LeBlanc and Ja’Keem Jackson).
He’s already taken official visits to UCF and Michigan and goes to Ohio State this coming up weekend.
And he will visit Florida shortly before announcing.
On this Cane visit?
Walker says he spent a lot of time with coaches Mario Cristobal, Joe Salave’a and Charlie Strong.
“They were saying to just enjoy the process, have Miami in your mind and things like that,” Walker said. “They said they enjoyed having me, shared their thoughts about me during the weekend.”
So where does this visit put UM in his picture?
“They moved up in my mind, showed me things I hadn’t seen before,” Walker said. “It was just a really good time.”
Off his UM OV, Walker adds that “Miami, I’d say they’re up there. It’s a possible chance I could go to Miami.”
CaneSport’s take
We’d love to say we’re confident on Walker winding up a Cane, but with the Gators getting him for an OV shortly before he announces this might be an uphill battle. But Miami won’t give up and certainly there’s a shot here. Walker says he has no one leading and that “I’ll just go off a place where I really feel comfortable” when he ultimately announces.