News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 01:07:00 -0500') }} football Edit

CB: Chance I'll be a Cane is "80 to 85 percent"

Y1kvjjjdtrjkbst9xniy
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Western High School CB Justin Hodges has listed Miami as his frontrunner ever since he picked up an offer Feb. 23.And Hodges, who is Al Blades’ cousin, says that hasn’t change...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}