CB: Chance I'll be a Cane is "80 to 85 percent"
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Western High School CB Justin Hodges has listed Miami as his frontrunner ever since he picked up an offer Feb. 23.And Hodges, who is Al Blades’ cousin, says that hasn’t change...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news