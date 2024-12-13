Miami Football: Ward Selected to Walter Camp All-America Team

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward was named an All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the organization announced Thursday evening.
Ward — who was tabbed the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback Award winner — is the lone signal caller and one of 25 student-athletes selected to the WCFF’s first team.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound standout ranks first in the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0) while sitting second in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).
Ward has rewritten the Hurricanes’ record books, setting new single-season marks for passing touchdowns and passing yards.
The ACC Player of the Year has tallied at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in 10 of Miami’s 12 games, becoming the first Hurricane ever to have seven straight 300-yard performances.
A fifth-year senior, Ward tied Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level.
With Ward leading the way, Miami boasts the top offense among all FBS programs. The Hurricanes are first nationally in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327), and third down conversion rate (56.5).
The full Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America teams can be viewed HERE.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
