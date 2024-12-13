Miami Football: Ward Selected to Walter Camp All-America Team

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward was named an All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the organization announced Thursday evening.

Ward — who was tabbed the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback Award winner — is the lone signal caller and one of 25 student-athletes selected to the WCFF’s first team.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound standout ranks first in the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0) while sitting second in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).

Ward has rewritten the Hurricanes’ record books, setting new single-season marks for passing touchdowns and passing yards.