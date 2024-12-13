Miami Football: Restrepo, Ward Earn AFCA All-America Recognition

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami standouts Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward garnered First Team All-America accolades from the American Football Coaches Association, announced Friday.
The Hurricanes are the lone program to have multiple student-athletes make the 12-player offensive first team.
For Restrepo, the All-America nod is the first of his career. Meanwhile, Ward was also tabbed a first-team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening.
A fifth-year senior from Deerfield Beach, Fla., Restrepo has cemented himself as one of the top pass catchers ever to wear orange and green.
The 5-foot-10, 198-yard wide receiver set new school records for career receptions (200) and career receiving yards (2,844) after establishing the single-season mark for catches (85) in 2023.
As of Dec. 13, Restrepo is tied for fifth nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns while also checking in tied for eighth with 1,127 receiving yards.
The two-time First Team All-ACC honoree is the lone Miami player with 1,000 receiving yards in multiple campaigns.
In just one year at The U, Ward has accomplished benchmarks no other Hurricane has since the program was founded in 1926.
The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0) while ranking second in all of FBS in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), points responsible for (254) and total offense (359.9).
Ward set new single-season school records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, becoming the first Miami student-athlete to tally seven straight 300-yard performances.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller threw for 300 yards and totaled three touchdowns on ten occasions en route to being named the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Ward has registered 155 career touchdown passes, tied for the NCAA Division I career record with Case Keenum.
The fifth-year senior has thrown for 17,999 yards over his collegiate career, vaulting into the top five in NCAA history.
With Restrepo and Ward leading the way, the Hurricanes boast the top offensive unit in the nation, pacing all FBS programs in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5).
The full AFCA’s All-America teams can be viewed HERE.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
