Miami Football: Restrepo, Ward Earn AFCA All-America Recognition

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami standouts Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward garnered First Team All-America accolades from the American Football Coaches Association, announced Friday.

The Hurricanes are the lone program to have multiple student-athletes make the 12-player offensive first team.

For Restrepo, the All-America nod is the first of his career. Meanwhile, Ward was also tabbed a first-team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening.

A fifth-year senior from Deerfield Beach, Fla., Restrepo has cemented himself as one of the top pass catchers ever to wear orange and green.

The 5-foot-10, 198-yard wide receiver set new school records for career receptions (200) and career receiving yards (2,844) after establishing the single-season mark for catches (85) in 2023.

As of Dec. 13, Restrepo is tied for fifth nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns while also checking in tied for eighth with 1,127 receiving yards.

The two-time First Team All-ACC honoree is the lone Miami player with 1,000 receiving yards in multiple campaigns.