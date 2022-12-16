Chaminade Wins Fifth Title In Seven Years, Miami Focused On Several Players
South Florida is home to four of the top 10 teams in the country this season and one of them is Chaminade-Madonna. The Lions are in the midst of a 13-0 season after winning their fifth state title in seven years. The program has been one of the nation's best for the better part of the last decade but 2022 may have been the best of the bunch.
Chaminade dominated basically every single team that stepped on the field with them this season, outscoring opponents 658 to 140. That's an average of 50.6 points scored per game to just 10.8 points allowed per game. They put a running clock on 10 of their 13 opponents and were on pace for another before a lightning delay canceled the final two-and-a-half-quarters.
Coming into the year, the Lions were expected to be good. They have a division one prospect at nearly every position on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, they are led by junior quarterback Cedrick Bailey who has lost just four games since he was eight years old. He stamped himself as one of the top passers in the 2024 class throwing for over 3300 yards and scoring 47 touchdowns. Miami is in touch with the quarterback but has yet to offer the four-star 6'6" signal caller.
The skill group may be the best in the country - regardless of class.
Running back Davion Gause has run for nearly 4000 yards and scored 44 total touchdowns in his three years on varsity. The wide receiver group has at minimum four Power Five recruits. Miami offered Gause under the previous staff but is being recruited by Cristobal's staff
Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith is the top wide receiver in the 2024 class and Joshisa Trader is the fourth best. Both will remain as primary targets for Miami going into their senior years. Both are offered by Miami and are the two top receivers for the cycle.
Edwin Joseph (a Florida State lean) turned into an elite cornerback prospect but still had strong production offensively with 661 yards and eight touchdowns. Miami is no longer recruited by Miami.
Duane Thomas has been maybe the most productive player of the group, totaling 2519 yards and 17 touchdowns in the last two years. The future? Slot Kyle Washington has emerged among the star-studded ten touchdowns on 23 receptions.
You think that would be enough offensive firepower, right? The trenches feature three of the best in the area- Maryland commit guard Deandre Duffus, Indiana commit interior offensive lineman Will Larkins and behemoth two-star Elvin Harris. The elite trio have been varsity starters since their freshman year and have been a critical part to opening this offense up to produce over 50 points and 452 yards per game.
The defense may not be as star-studded but the cohesiveness of the group has shined throughout the season. Replacing two 20-sack players is a near-impossible task but 2024 defensive end Zach Crothers has made up for so much of that lost production with 15 sacks heading into the final game. Both linebackers (Denzel Johnson, Jeno Junius) have 100 tackles, double-digit tackles for loss, and five sacks or more.
The defensive back group mirrors the wide receivers with five or more division one prospects, including Joseph. Chris Ewald Jr. and Zaquan Patterson are both top 50 recruits who Miami is laser-focused on. Both were offered by Miami.
Safety Curtis Janvier has forced four turnovers (three interceptions, one forced fumble) despite playing mostly second halves and cornerback Luke Evans was a recent SEC commit to Mississippi State.
Overall, this is one of the most talented teams South Florida has ever seen and they have a chance to cap off a special season while putting themselves in the National Championship conversation with a win against top-five ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Saturday.
