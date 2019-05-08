News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 09:25:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's take: An inside look at the play of new commit Justin Hodges

Gyhc4fyppnm77ve4qbit
CaneSport.com
Staff

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Western High School CB Justin Hodges committed to Hurricane coaches yesterday after Mike Rumph evaluated him at school.And Hodges’ high school coach, Joseph McClary, weighs in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}