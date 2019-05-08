CaneSport.com

Coach's take: An inside look at the play of new commit Justin Hodges
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Western High School CB Justin Hodges committed to Hurricane coaches yesterday after Mike Rumph evaluated him at school.And Hodges’ high school coach, Joseph McClary, weighs in...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news