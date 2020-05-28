CaneSport - Coach's take: Troutman a 5-star talent; breaks down reasons he's underrated

Coach's take: Troutman a 5-star talent; breaks down reasons he's underrated
When Miami Hurricane fans see a 3-star commitment, they tend not to get overly excited.But in the case of recent Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School MLB pledge Deshawn Troutman, perhaps fans shoul...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news