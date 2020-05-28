 CaneSport - Coach's take: Troutman a 5-star talent; breaks down reasons he's underrated
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 07:57:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's take: Troutman a 5-star talent; breaks down reasons he's underrated

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

When Miami Hurricane fans see a 3-star commitment, they tend not to get overly excited.But in the case of recent Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School MLB pledge Deshawn Troutman, perhaps fans shoul...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}