The USA Today Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll was released Monday, and Miami is ranked in the top 20. The Hurricanes are ranked 19th, ranking third among ACC teams.

Florida State (ranked 10th) and Clemson (ranked 14th) are the only other conference teams that rank higher than Miami. NC State (ranked 22nd) is the last ACC team to make the poll.

Other season opponents receiving votes include Louisville (95 votes - 27th nationally), Virginia Tech (64 votes - 28th nationally), and Syracuse (1 vote, tied for 51st nationally).

Other conference teams receiving votes were SMU (47 votes - 29th nationally), and North Carolina (6 votes - 40th nationally)

Miami's first 2024 opponent, Florida, is unranked but received 11 votes (38th nationally).

Last season, Miami received 16 votes (41st nationally) to start the season. The Hurricanes finished 7-6 and did not receive any votes in the final poll.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Miami ranked 17th and finished unranked without any votes.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated their willingness to participate in the American Football Coaches Association. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.