Back on Aug. 19, North Carolina added one of the big steals in the 2023 class landing three-star Georgia strongside defensive end Joshua Horton. The massive defensive lineman has been a big part of Langston Hughes’ perfect season to date (13-0) terrorizing opposing 6A teams. The extra spotlight has brought more teams calling on Horton leading to a change of mind. Those nightmares for quarterbacks and running backs will stay in the ACC, it’ll just be in a Hurricanes uniform.

WHAT THE HURRICANES ARE GETTING

Miami has added a versatile piece to their future defense. Horton is talented enough to play end in a 3-4 or tackle and end in a 4-3. Depending on how his body transforms once on campus, he could be that gap eater at the zero-tech that is so hard to come by. Horton’s athleticism and size will allow defensive coordinator Kevin Steele options when calling blitzes or when turning weakside ends Jayden Wayne and Collins Acheampong in the 2023 class loose.

WHAT MAKES HORTON DIFFERENT

The senior season Horton turned in, he absolutely dominated. Stat lines can be deceiving, but Horton’s is mind blowing. He is credited with 105 stops for the Panthers. Horton uses more than just his size and strength to influence the game. The big man can bull rush putting offensive linemen on roller skates, but he also uses moves like the swim and getting skinny to beat the opposition. Once in the backfield, he has a knack for crumbling quarterbacks and running backs while forcing fumbles. Even if teams try to run away from him, Horton has the rare speed for a defensive lineman to run the play down from behind.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MIAMI

The amount of talent head coach Marion Cristobal and staff has already accumulated on defense has to give chills to their ACC foes. Bobby Washington and Raul Aguirre are bell ringing linebackers. Jayden Wayne is one of the best weakside ends in the class, and the secondary is loaded with Antione Jackson, Cormani McClain, and Robert Stafford. Adding Horton to the mix, with a few other pieces, this is the beginnings of a championship defense.

IN HIS WORDS

“I talk to them every other day. I talk to coach (Mario) Cristobal and coach (Kevin) Smith (RB) the most. They are showing a lot of love. I have respect for them, they are great people.”