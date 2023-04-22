Miami finished with the seventh-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle and Cristobal and his staff is looking to duplicate those efforts in 2024.

The 2004 and 2005 classes were the last time Miami put together two cycles with back-to-back top ten classes. Since 2002, never has Miami put together consecutive seasons as the best recruiting class in the conference. Last year Miami finished three spots ahead of conference foe Clemson.

Miami's recent string of commitments has the school currently ranked 23rd in the nation behind Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt, and Wake Forest in the conference.

Miami's most recent commitment, defensive back Isaiah Thomas and wide receiver Chance Robinson are currently the only four-star prospects committed to the class.