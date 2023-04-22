Could Miami land back-to-back top ten recruiting classes?
Miami finished with the seventh-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle and Cristobal and his staff is looking to duplicate those efforts in 2024.
The 2004 and 2005 classes were the last time Miami put together two cycles with back-to-back top ten classes. Since 2002, never has Miami put together consecutive seasons as the best recruiting class in the conference. Last year Miami finished three spots ahead of conference foe Clemson.
Miami's recent string of commitments has the school currently ranked 23rd in the nation behind Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt, and Wake Forest in the conference.
Miami's most recent commitment, defensive back Isaiah Thomas and wide receiver Chance Robinson are currently the only four-star prospects committed to the class.
Three-star talents Judd Anderson, Dylan Day, Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, and Juan Minaya joined Abram Murray in the 2024 class within the last few weeks.
During the summer of last year, Miami went on a similar run landing OL Francis Mauigoa, WR Nathaniel Joseph, DE Jayden Wayne, TE Riley Williams, CB Robert Stafford, and LB Raul Aguirre.
The Hurricanes are in play for several top-tier talents: four-star defensive tackle Aydin Breland, four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham, four-star tight end Kylan Fox, five-star Kamarion Franklin, five-star Justin Scott, five-star David Stone, four-star Elijah Rushing, and five-star JoshisaTrader among others.
If Miami continues a run of top commits in the summer, then Miami could make history with another class to finish in the top ten and best in the ACC.
Miami's 2023 class was just the fourth class to finish tops among ACC teams since the 2018, 2008, and 2003 cycles.
