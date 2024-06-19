"Feel like it's the best fit. Coach (Alex) Mirabal is one of the best coaches in the country."

"I'm heading to Miami!" Wilkerson told Rivals. "I committed a couple weeks ago, just kept it under wraps.

The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater offensive tackle checks in at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, picking Miami over in-state programs UCF and USF in the end.

Mario Cristobal's program picked up Demetrius Campbell on Tuesday and now fellow massive in-state lineman Jaden Wilkerson follows suit and picks The U Wednesday evening.

For the second time in as many days, Miami has beefed up its trench group of the future.

With Wilkerson on board, Miami is up to nine commitments and jumps within the top 40 of the national team rankings on Rivals. The big tackle is the third offensive line projection to pick the program in the class of 2025.

When the news was delivered to his future head coach, the three-star won't soon forget the reaction he learned of.

"Coach Cristobal said he wanted to do backflips," Wilkerson said, laughing. "I was one of the top guys on their board so they were pretty excited.

"I've gotten compared to Penei Sewell because of my athleticism and how I move."

Of course Cristobal coached Sewell back at Oregon. The newest trench acquisition is actually bigger coming out of high school, so there are still some positional questions to gauge before the three-star is in Coral Gables for good.

Wilkerson is open to playing inside or out at the next level.

"That question will be answered when I get there," he said. "I'm gonna work my tail off and find a way to get on the field early.

"Miami is getting someone who is going to work day in and day out to get Miami back to the U it once was."

Admittedly "very relieved" to have gotten through the recruiting process, the new Hurricane is excited to shift focus back to football at the prep level ahead of his senior season at EHS.

It doesn't mean he is any less excited about his college stop.

"Let's bring the Miami back to the U!" Wilkerson said.