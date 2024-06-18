Miami added its second offensive line commitment to the 2025 class with the addition of three-star Demetrius Campbell, who made his pledge to the Hurricanes Tuesday night.

Campbell chose the Hurricanes over Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Syracuse, and UCF.

Campbell officially visited Miami two weeks ago and can envision himself being developed by offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

Orlando Christian Prep's two-sport talent (basketball) comes from a family with two siblings who played college basketball.

He joins Takaylen "TK" Muex as the two offensive line commits for the 2025 class.

Miami also has four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star TE Brock Schott, four-star TE Luka Gilbert, and four-star DB Timothy Merritt committed to the Hurricanes for the current cycle.





Scouting Report

Miami scores a mauler in the massive in-state offensive lineman. A bit of a late bloomer on the recruiting trail, college programs jumped in quickly once more eyes were on the Orlando-area standout. At a legitimate 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Campbell brings immense leverage and power to the point of contact at the prep level. He mans the left tackle spot on Friday nights with a downhill attitude, plenty comfortable run blocking at the first or second level with the desire to punish along the way.

Naturally, an over-aggressive trenchman is ideal from a mentality standpoint, but it could lead to some questions on the positional projection front. Campbell has a tackle frame but more of an interior game at this point, mainly because he is an inexperienced pass blocker due to his prep program's schematics. The wide build and great length, not to mention the pop-on extension, should eventually translate to improved pass-blocking prowess -- but it may take some time and development in Coral Gables to get there.

Of course, Miami has taken physical specimens on the long-term side in the past. Playing patiently with an assertive talent like Campbell's could push his position inside or out down the line, but he seemingly has the tools to grow into a Power 4 contributor in a program that will always emphasize trench development.

- John Garcia, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com