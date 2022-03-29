Damari Brown enjoys "great" time at UM, Canes will get official visit
Plantation American Heritage CB Damari Brown visited Miami last Thursday with teammates Brandon Inniss, Mark Fletcher and Daemon Fagan.The four are good friends, and it’s possible they will play to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news