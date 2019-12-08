Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines 5-star TE Darnell Washington took his official visit to Miami this weekend with his mentor, David Hill, and his fiancée and their 7-month-old daughter.

The takeaway?

“The visit was great,” Washington said. “The school, everything the way it’s set up, how organized it was, it was great for me. Talking with coach (Stephen) Field and the presentation he put together for me was great. It’s Tight End U, so how they use Brevin (Jordan) and all the other ones - Brevin was one of the finalists for the Mackey Award and he missed three games. Let’s say he played the 3 games? Who knows. But I just know Miami knows exactly what they’re doing at the tight end position.”

Jordan was Washington’s host on the visit, but with the time change and his fiancée and daughter on the trip he spent the late evenings at the hotel.

“I was focused more on the school and things like that (vs. going out on the town),” Washington said. “But me and Brevin talked - he just said I’d come in, that they will run 12, 13 personnel with me, Brevin and Will (Mallory). So that’s a plus with two other great tight ends. With three tight ends on the team you can create lots of mismatches.”

One thing Washington was sure to do on the trip?

“I went to the beach, because I’m from Vegas,” he said.