Video: Film Review - Miami 2025 Edge Commit Hayden Lowe

The Miami Hurricanes are shoppers late in the cycle as we capitalize on our on-field success.

With the flip of a high-end four-star defensive end, Hayden Lowe, out of California from USC, the Canes are picking up more momentum leading into signing day. He plays at Oaks Christian, where Coach Mario Cristobal recruited a top-10 NFL draft pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The 6'4" 240 edge rusher has an explosive first step, which made him number one on the board.





Frame

As a senior, Lowe has a great frame to start with. He has very long arms, which can be used to combat offensive linemen, but he is coming in at a weight where there shouldn't be much size concerns if he makes some noise in camp.





Explosive first step

You have the goods when Coach Jason Taylor has you at the top of his board. He shoots out of his stance to blow up plays in the backfield before offensive linemen can get out of their stance. Uses that explosion not just for pass rushing but in the running game for TFLs.





Edge Setter

It's refreshing to see how he plays the run. He is always outside and stays in a position to take quarterbacks if they decide to pull it. He is in control as he breaks down and watches who gets the ball before committing to zone reads. Setting the edge has been an issue for the Canes this year, so landing a commitment with these traits is a great sign.





NFL talent

It's no secret that the team's blueprint is to get bigger, stronger, and faster under Coach Cristobal. These are the types of commitments with NFL body types and talent that get the job done.