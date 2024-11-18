Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Wake Forest game

Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of the week thirteen matchup against Wake Forest.
The Hurricanes will host the 4-6 Demon Deacons on senior day this Saturday. Kickoff will be at noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium.
