The Miami defensive line was arguably the most vital unit on the football team in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami ranked 30th in rush defense and 27th in creating pressure on the quarterback. Miami returns the core of its line, with Leonard Taylor and Akheem Mesidor returning for another year in Coral Gables. Taylor received an 85.5 grade in creating pressure, and 79.9 in stopping the run. Mesidor impressively finished the season with an 80.7 pressure rating and 86.5 rush grades.

"I think Leonard took a big step mentally," Mesidor said. "I feel like he's put a lot more time and effort into his personal craft." Taylor has put forth a more concerted effort into his game since midseason last year. He met with the coaches and his mother to focus on elevating his game. Taylor was going through a personal issue at the time. "Since that meeting, I took the game a lot more seriously than I did," Taylor said. "Really, just keeping my weight up, basically. I was going through it...really just not trying to focus on stuff like that. Keep my weight up, so I don't get pushed around, basically." Mesidor and Taylor were mainly absent from spring ball, recovering from injuries. Taylor has fully recovered from a shoulder injury, while Mesidor has fully recovered from a foot injury. It was a nagging injury for Mesidor that he would need surgery to repair at the end of the season.

Also not in the rotation for the spring due to injury were a couple of veterans that should see plenty of playing time in the fall; Purdue transfer Branson Deen and fifth-year redshirt junior Jahfari Harvey. Deen received a 79 pressure grade from PFF and admitted that Taylor often looks to him for guidance. "A lot of the times, he looks at me for the lead, and he just goes out there and balls," Deen said of Taylor. "It's been great playing with him and kind of working together with him." Harvey played 412 snaps last season, grading out at 76.4 against the run and 71.1 in creating pressure. Harvey is returning for a torn labrum and will be used at the "Jack" role, meaning he could see more snaps where he drops into coverage. "I'm able to show by versatility at the Jack position," Harvey said. "It's fun. I like it."

Other players playing the Jack role are freshman Jayden Wayne, and second-year men Cyrus Moss and Nyjalik Kelly. Kelly registered an 82.7 tackling grade in year one and continues to impress the coaches. "Nyjalk Kelly, everyone knows I'm a huge fan of Nyjalik and what he's done since he's got here," Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor said. "Didn't have a chance to play last spring, so he got thrown in the deep end during the season. Having been through six months of college football...trying to be a leader. He just turned 18 years old, so he's still got that kid in him. Still does those things to make you scratch your head, but love him to death."