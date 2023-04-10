CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami women’s basketball forward Destiny Harden was selected by the Phoenix Mercury in the third round of the 2023 WNBA Draft Monday night.

Harden went No. 27 overall in the draft, as one of just three Atlantic Coast Conference players picked.

The Chicago native is the seventh player in program history chosen in the WNBA Draft, alongside Beatrice Mompremier (2020), Adrienne Motley (2017), Shenise Johnson (2012), Riquna Williams (2012), Tamara James (2006) and Octavia Blue (1998).

Harden transferred to Miami after spending her freshman season at West Virginia. During her four years as a Hurricane, Harden averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 43.4 percent from the field.